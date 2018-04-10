Ami Desai reveals how she created Ishq Subhan Allah's Eisha Singh's wedding trousseau

Designer Ami Desai decodes Ishq Subhan Allah's Eisha Singh's wedding trousseau that took more than a month to create



Eisha Singh

Considering the television industry plays a crucial role in dictating sartorial trends to its viewers, designer Ami Desai knew she had an opportunity to strike gold when the project landed in her lap. The designer was entrusted with dressing up Eisha Singh for her wedding sequence in Ishq Subhan Allah. Given that the show revolves around two Muslim families, Desai undertook a month-long research of the different styles adopted by Muslim brides before zeroing in on the garara.



Sketch of the outfit

"People often mistake this design to be another version of a lehenga, but it's called a garara where the cloth is cut into panels and stitched together. A garara is usually tight-fitted at the thigh and flares at the bottom. The makers didn't want anything modern because the character belonged to a traditional family," says Desai, who has previously handled the styling of reality shows like MTV Style Check, IPL Nights and TVF Tripling.



Ami Desai

Dominated by greens and reds, and boasting heavy zardozi work, the ensemble is inspired by Pakistani designer Ali Xeeshan's works. "Xeeshan is the Sabyasachi of Pakistan. During my last visit to Dubai, I had seen some of his creations, especially the gararas. They instantly struck a chord with me. I did extensive research on his work."

The makers held several meetings before giving their nod to the final creation. "They emphasised that the bridal attire cannot clash with that of other characters, in terms of pattern, colour or style." Desai claims that Singh's wedding trousseau is one of the most expensive creations for a daily soap. "The material cost R70,000. The outfit's cost can cover five days' unit expenses."

