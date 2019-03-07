Amid border tensions, Army chief visits forward posts

national

He visited locations at Barmer and Suratgarh sectors to review the operational deployment and preparedness of the forces

New Delhi: Amid border tensions with Pakistan, Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Thursday visited forward areas along the Rajasthan border.

Gen Rawat was briefed on the current operational situation, prevailing security scenarios and preparedness of the formations.

Gen Rawat expressed his confidence in the capabilities of the Indian Army to thwart the enemy's "nefarious designs".

He told the troops to remain prepared for all eventualities in close coordination with the Air Force.

The Army chief visited forward locations along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir and the international border in Jammu region on Sunday.

