Amid Brexit chaos, Angela Merkel to meet Theresa May

Unless the EU is in favour of the delay, the UK is due to leave the EU without a deal on April 12. Several business tycoons and economists have warned of chaos in the case of no-deal Brexit

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) greets British Prime Minister Theresa May. Pic/AFP

Berlin: Amid the Brexit crisis, German Chancellor Angela Merkel is set to meet British Prime Minister Theresa May in Berlin on April 9. Confirming the development, German government spokesperson Steffen Seibert said that Merkel will receive May in the Chancellory on Tuesday, where the two leaders are expected to hold talks on a short delay to the Brexit process, Anadolu News Agency reported.

After negotiations in Berlin, May is expected to visit Paris and meet with French President Emmanuel Macron. May will pay another visit to Brussels on April 10 to meet EU leaders at a special summit. The British Prime Minister will attempt to seek a short extension to delay the Brexit process to June 30.

No resolution seems to be in sight for the UK as the British Parliament had earlier rejected a "no-deal Brexit" scenario, besides rejecting May's Brexit deal thrice. Parliamentarians have also rejected four alternative proposals for the UK's exit from the EU.

Last week, May had admitted that her beleaguered Brexit deal will get a green signal only if it is supported by the opposition Labour Party. She had said that her deal negotiated with the EU was rejected thrice by the British Parliament and there was no chance of the agreement getting another approval in its current form.

"Given that Parliament has also made clear it will oppose a no-deal Brexit, the only way to secure a deal was through a compromise with Labour", CNN quoted May as saying in a statement released on Sunday.

"If we cannot secure a majority among Conservative and Democratic Unionist Party MPs we have no choice but to reach out across the House of Commons," she added. In 2016, nearly 52 per cent of the electorate had voted in favour of the UK leaving the EU.

