Amid Cornovirus outbreak, Chinese woman marries Indian in West Bengal

East Midnapore (West Bengal): With threat from coronavirus looming large, a Chinese woman got married to an Indian man in East Midnapore on Wednesday, in the absence of her family as they could not make it to the wedding due to suspension of flight services between two nations. B Jiaqi from China got married to East Midnapore's Pintu at his residence on Wednesday. She had met Pintu Jana during a business deal in China seven years ago.

"My parents are doing well and they are happy, but they could not come to the marriage as flight services between India and China have been suspended due to coronavirus outbreak," said Jiaqi while talking to ANI. "We will go back to China when everything will be okay," she added.

WB: China's Jiaqi tied the knot with East Midnapore's Pintu at his residence here y'day. They met during a business deal in China 7 yrs ago. Pintu says "We wanted to get married here. Her family couldn't come due to coronavirus outbreak. We'll do another function later in China." pic.twitter.com/XrxrzJldES — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2020

"We wanted to get married here. Her family couldn't come due to coronavirus outbreak. We will organise another function later in China," said Pintu.

"Our marriage is the union of Bengali and Chinese culture,'' he added.

