Amid Coronavirus outbreak, Air India crew comes to rescue of Indians stranded in Rome

“In this tough time when the full world is engulfed by this corona pandemic situation, it’s the same Air India and its employees who have come for rescue and have been doing it for ages in so many National emergencies,” reads a post by a fellow pilot of Air India.

Interestingly, many Air India staffers and retired staff are flooding social media with images of the crew, headed by Captain Raja Chouhan, Captain Swati Rawal along with their team members Co-Pilot Captain Sandeep Brar, Captain Prateek Sharma and other crews including team of doctors, paramedical staff and nurses.

Passengers, including students inside Air India's special aircraft.

Speaking to mid-day from Delhi, a senior Air India official said, “The Air India flight No AI 123 (787-Dreamliner) took off on March 21st around 16.30 hours and after a halt of two and half hours at Rome, Italy, for the allowing boarding of the passengers and students, it took off soon after (AI122) and landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on March 23, at 9.30 am in the morning”

“As per the health official’s directives, all the crew, pilots and passengers have been put on compulsory quarantine and even the plane was quarantined and taken to an isolated location for spraying disinfectants. We are proud of the crews and team of paramedics who always made us proud, of their commitments towards their profession,” said the officer.

When contacted Rajiv Bansal, Chairman and Managing Director Air India, said, “I am in a meeting at this moment, and wont be able to comment.”

