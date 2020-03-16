Amid Coronavirus scare, Anupam Kher calls for calm

With the world gripped in panic amid coronavirus outbreak, actor Anupam Kher on Monday shared a video and appealed for calm in these trying times. The 65-year-old actor shared a video on Instagram aimed at sending a positive message to deal with the tough situation.

"Sometimes when there is a certain kind of panic inside you it is helpful if you acknowledge it. It is ok to be fearful. It is normal. Going for a walk helped. Do normal things to feel normal. #LoveInTheTimesOfCorona," his caption read.

In the video, the actor who is currently in New York City, shares how people are silent because of the outbreak yet hold a look of concern for others.

This is somewhere leading to a connection with each other. "I might be making this video because life is normal, despite the fear life has to move on .. it is important to feel normal.. to feel the love of others is important," he concluded the video.

Earlier, Anupam Kher had suggested that everyone should use the age-old Indian way of greeting people by 'Namaste' to combat the spread of the virus.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever