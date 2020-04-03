Amid coronavirus scare, Kareena Kapoor's sun-kissed picture will make your smile

Kareena Kapoor Khan is now making sure she remains as active as possible on Instagram since the power of social media has only seen a rise in the last few years. Till now, she was holding a secret account on the platform and stalking Bollywood celebrities. But now, she can do that with an official one.

Recently, Kareena Kapoor shared an adorable picture of herself soaking in some sun and gazing towards something off-camera. She is dressed in casuals and her look certainly grabs all the attention. She captioned the post, "Sunshine on my mind... and my face." Within the span of a few minutes, the actor’s post was liked by more than 4 lakh people. Check out the picture here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) onApr 2, 2020 at 4:37am PDT

Kareena has been on a photo-sharing spree on Instagram. Recently, she shared how she is trying to keep herself fit and fine amid the coronavirus outbreak. She took to Instagram and shared a picture of her working out.

Before this, Bebo had shared a glimpse of what Taimur is up to while he stays home She lovingly tagged Taimur as the "in-house Picasso". She captioned it: "Sunny days will be here again soon... A day at the beach #InhousePicasso #QuaranTimDiaries."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) onMar 29, 2020 at 11:04pm PDT

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently seen in Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan's Angrezi Medium. The film will be re-released amid the coronavirus outbreak and the resulting shutting down of cinema halls.

She will be next Laal Singh Chadha opposite Aamir Khan. The chemistry between the stars was loved by the audience in their film 3 Idiots, and now years later they are set to take over the screen with their crackling chemistry once again. The film is a remake of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump (1994) and is helmed by Secret Superstar (2017) director Advait Chandan. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on Christmas 2020.

