Amid COVID-19 dears, SGNP to be shut till March 31 to avoid mass gathering

Taking into consideration the high number of people that may come to Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), the park authorities will be closing the park for tourists starting from Tuesday in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus . The Thane Creek flamingo sanctuary and Tungareswar wildlife sanctuary, which are also in Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) might be closed, too.

Chief Conservator of Forest and Park Director Anwar Ahmed confirmed the park will remain closed for visitors and morning walkers. "In the wake of Covid19 pandemic and to help staunch it's spread, SGNP will remain closed for everybody (including morning walkers and daily visitors) till March 31," Anwar said.

It may be noted that the government has already instructed the closure of theaters, malls, gyms and swimming pools in order to prevent mass gathering of people and prevent the spread of coronavirus. In this scenario, park authorities felt that there will be more people who might come to SGNP and in order to prevent the same, they decided to close the park for tourists.

