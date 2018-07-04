Amid family vacation, Sanjay Dutt to launch Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 trailer in Singapore

Squeezing in time from his family holiday, Sanjay Dutt all set to launch Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 trailer in Singapore today

Rahul Mittra and Sanjay Dutt in Singapore

It's not all play for Sanjay Dutt, who headed to Singapore for a short holiday with wife Maanayata, children Shahraan and Iqra, and good friend Paresh Ghelani on Monday. The actor, we hear, will pull some time out to launch the trailer of Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 in the country today.



Sanjay Dutt

Given Dutt's popularity in Singapore, the producers decided to host a trailer launch at the Grand Ballroom of Singapore Swimming Club in Tanjong Rhu. Says a member from the promotional team, "It is the first time that the trailer of a Bollywood film is being unveiled in Singapore. Sanjay enjoys a wide fan base here, so, it made sense to host a special event. The event will also include a segment, In Conversation With Sanjay Dutt, where the actor will reflect on his journey in the movies. The audience will also get an opportunity to interact with him."

A small fashion segment will follow, with Dutt taking to the ramp with the best dressed 'saheb' and 'biwi' from the audience, the source adds. "Also, one lucky member will get a jadoo ki jhappi from him. After the launch, Sanju will stay over for a few days with his family."

Producer Rahul Mittra, who will be attending the event along with Dutt, says, "After the tremendous response we got for the trailer in India and other countries, I am excited to see the Singapore audience's reaction to it."

Set to hit screens on July 27, the third instalment of TigmanshuâÂÂDhulia's action thriller will see Dutt slip into the role of the anti-hero, previously played by Randeep Hooda and Irrfan Khan. It also stars Chitrangda Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahi Gill and Soha Ali Khan.

