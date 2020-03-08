Amid fear of coronavirus, Mumbai police to get masks, sanitisers

As fear of coronavirus grips the nation, measures for prevention have also been initiated. The Mumbai Police, that is present on field to maintain law and order in the city has been provided with masks to tackle the infection. The Mumbai Police has provided 6,000 masks as a precautionary measure—1,000 allotted for each of the five regions of the city, and 1,000 to the local arms division, who have regular bandobast duty.

According to the police, these masks have been given as a preventive measure. These masks will be used by policemen who are on duty in crowded areas. They were already present at the Mumbai Police Hospital. Three thousand other masks are yet to be distributed and have been kept as reserve stock at the Nagpada Police hospital. The Mumbai Police is also going to place an order for hand sanitisers.

