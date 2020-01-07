Amid JNU violence, Anurag Kashyap changes Twitter photo to a sketch of PM Modi in mask

After masked individuals thrashed students inside Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University and damaged property, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap changed his profile photo on Twitter to a sketch of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in masks.

Though he was trolled, there were several who extended support. A social media user wrote, "We need more people like you who dare to speak the truth. Being a celebrity, you have the power to reveal the truth with facts. Wish other celebrities follow your footsteps. Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan for example (sic)."

It's a mystery

Yesterday, Amitabh Bachchan shared an emoji of 'folded hands' on Twitter. It came in the wake of several social media users asking Big B to speak up on the JNU violence. His cryptic tweet was followed by son Abhishek posting a 'victory' or 'peace out' emoji that triggered a furore on social media.

Bollywood reacts

Mahesh Bhatt: It's here. Fascism has come to India in the name of national security. Time to shed our toxic silences and speak against it in one voice.

Rajkummar Rao: What happened in JNU is shameful, horrific and heartbreaking. Those who are responsible for the attacks should be punished.

Manoj Bajpayee: The horrific and scary images from JNU are disturbing. The attack should be condemned. No democracy should allow universities to be so unsafe that goons can enter at any time to hurt and intimidate.

Sonam K Ahuja: It is disgusting and cowardly. Have the b***s to show your face when you want to attack innocents.

