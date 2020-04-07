Amid lockdown, Yuzvendra returns with home edition of 'Chahal TV'

India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Tuesday brought back the 'Chahal TV' show – this time the "home edition" due to the ongoing lockdown period amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video posted by BCCI, Chahal can be seen introducing the fans to his family members, as well as urging the people to exercise caution during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic which has claimed more than 100 lives so far in the country. "Chahal TV Home Edition. A special message from Yuzvendra Chahal. Stay home Stay safe," BCCI wrote.

Chahal, while urging people to adhere to the guidelines issued by the government, said citizens should stay inside their houses if they don't want to get "free massage through lathis" by the police.

The leg-spinner, like every other Indian cricketer, is enjoying a forced break due to the coronavirus outbreak, which has brought the entire sporting calendar to a grinding halt.

The Indian Premier League stands suspended till April 15 and the possibility of it taking place in the near future seems highly unlikely.

Chahal has been using this break to spend some quality time with his family members. He has been very active on all his social media profiles during the lockdown period and often interacts with fellow cricketers on Instagram and Twitter.

