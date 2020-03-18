Search

Coronavirus outbreak: Amid low booking, here are the list of trains cancelled by Central and Western Railway

Updated: Mar 18, 2020, 09:25 IST | Rajendra B Aklekar | Mumbai

WR and CR hike cost of platform tickets in a bid to discourage people from crowding railway premises.

A rail employee cleans a train at CSMT. Pic/Suresh Karkera
A rail employee cleans a train at CSMT. Pic/Suresh Karkera

The railways announced the cancellation of a host of outstation trains on the Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR), including the CR's Rajdhani Express and Deccan Queen, citing low occupancy and an additional preventive measure following the Coronavirus outbreak.

While the CR cancelled 32 trains till March 31, the WR cancelled 35 trips of 10 train services due to low occupancy, including the Duronto Express and Humsafar Express. "Central Railway has cancelled trains to contain the effects of Coronavirus and due to non-occupancy," CR's chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said. CR and WR are also discussing discontinuing air-conditioned trains. Details of all cancelled trains are available on the social media accounts of WR and CR.

Thermal screening at stations
The CR installed thermal check points for commuters at major stations. "Commuters can get their temperature checked before entering CSMT, Thane, Dadar and Kalyan railway stations," Sutar said.

Platform tickets costlier
The fare of platform tickets has been more than doubled and will vary as per crowding patterns at different stations. The charges of dormitories have been hiked too.

"The rate of platform tickets has been increased from R10 to R50 at 26 stations of WR's Mumbai Division. These stations are Surat, Bandra Terminus, Borivali, Udhna, Mumbai Central, Vapi, Dadar, Valsad, Navsari, Andheri, Vasai Road, Boisar, Nandurbar, Bilimora, Amalner, Virar, Palghar, Bandra, Bhayandar, Dahanu Road, Goregaon, Nalasopara, Vyara, Dondaicha, Churchgate and Malad," WR's chief public relations officer Ravinder Bhakar said. "There will be no change in the rate of platform tickets of the rest of the stations. Similarly, the other divisions of WR have also increased platform ticket rates at select stations from R10 to R50 as a precautionary measure for crowd management," he said. CR though, increased rates on Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Bhusaval and Solapur divisions.

List of trains and dates of cancellations

Central Railway

Western Railway

  • Train No.12227 Mumbai Central – Indore Duronto Express cancelled on 21st, 26th& 28th March 2020.
  • Train No.12228 Indore - Mumbai Central Duronto Express cancelled on 22nd, 27th& 29th March 2020. 
  • Train No.22923 Bandra (T) – Jamnagar Humsafar Express cancelled on 21st, 23rd, 25th, 28th& 30th March, 2020.
  • Train No.22924 Jamnagar - Bandra (T) Humsafar Express cancelled on22nd, 24th, 26th, 29th& 31st March, 2020.
  • Train No.12239 Mumbai Central - Jaipur Duronto Express cancelled on 22nd, 24th, 29th& 31st March, 2020.
  • Train No.12240 Jaipur - Mumbai Central Duronto Express cancelled on 24th, 26th, 31stMarch& 2nd April, 2020.
  • Train No.22209 Mumbai Central – New Delhi Duronto Express cancelled on 23rd, 27th& 30th March, 2020.
  • Train No.22210 New Delhi - Mumbai Central Duronto Express cancelled on 21st, 24th, 28th& 31stMarch, 2020.
  • Train No.19317 Indore – Puri Humsafar Express cancelled on 21st&28th March, 2020.
  • Train No.19318 Puri - Indore Humsafar Express cancelled on25th March & 1st April, 2020

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK