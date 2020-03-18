Coronavirus outbreak: Amid low booking, here are the list of trains cancelled by Central and Western Railway

The railways announced the cancellation of a host of outstation trains on the Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR), including the CR's Rajdhani Express and Deccan Queen, citing low occupancy and an additional preventive measure following the Coronavirus outbreak.

While the CR cancelled 32 trains till March 31, the WR cancelled 35 trips of 10 train services due to low occupancy, including the Duronto Express and Humsafar Express. "Central Railway has cancelled trains to contain the effects of Coronavirus and due to non-occupancy," CR's chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said. CR and WR are also discussing discontinuing air-conditioned trains. Details of all cancelled trains are available on the social media accounts of WR and CR.

Thermal screening at stations

The CR installed thermal check points for commuters at major stations. "Commuters can get their temperature checked before entering CSMT, Thane, Dadar and Kalyan railway stations," Sutar said.

Platform tickets costlier

The fare of platform tickets has been more than doubled and will vary as per crowding patterns at different stations. The charges of dormitories have been hiked too.

"The rate of platform tickets has been increased from R10 to R50 at 26 stations of WR's Mumbai Division. These stations are Surat, Bandra Terminus, Borivali, Udhna, Mumbai Central, Vapi, Dadar, Valsad, Navsari, Andheri, Vasai Road, Boisar, Nandurbar, Bilimora, Amalner, Virar, Palghar, Bandra, Bhayandar, Dahanu Road, Goregaon, Nalasopara, Vyara, Dondaicha, Churchgate and Malad," WR's chief public relations officer Ravinder Bhakar said. "There will be no change in the rate of platform tickets of the rest of the stations. Similarly, the other divisions of WR have also increased platform ticket rates at select stations from R10 to R50 as a precautionary measure for crowd management," he said. CR though, increased rates on Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Bhusaval and Solapur divisions.

List of trains and dates of cancellations

Central Railway

11007 Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express from 19.3.2020 to 31.3.2020

11008 Pune-Mumbai Deccan Express from 18.3.2020 to 30.3.2020

11201 LTT-Ajni Express on 23.3.2020 and 30.3.2020

11202 Ajni-LTT Express on 20.3.2020 and 27.3.2020

11205 LTT-Nizamabad Express on 21.3.2020 and 28.3.2020

11206 Nizamabad-LTT Express on 22.3.2020 and 29.3.2020

22135/22136 Nagpur-Rewa Express on 25.3.2020

11401 Mumbai-Nagpur Nandigram Express from 23.3.2020 to 1.4.2020

11402 Nagpur-Mumbai Nandigram Express from 22.3.2020 to 31.3.2020

11417 Pune-Nagpur Express on 26.3.2020 and 2.4.2020

11418 Nagpur-Pune Express on 20.3.2020 and 27.3.2020

22139 Pune-Ajni Express on 21.3.2020 and 28.3.2020

22140 Ajni-Pune Express on 22.3.2020 and 29.3.2020

12117/12118 LTT-Manmad Express from 18.3.2020 to 31.3.2020

12125 Mumbai-Pune Pragati Express from 18.3.2020 to 31.3.2020

12126 Pune-Mumbai Pragati Express from 19.3.2020 to 1.4.2020

22111 Bhusaval-Nagpur Express from 18.3.2020 to 29.3.2020

22112 Nagpur-Bhusaval Express from 19.3.2020 to 30.3.2020

11307/11308 Kalaburagi-Secunderabad Express from 18.3.2020 to 31.3.2020

12262 Howrah-Mumbai Duranto Express on 24.3.2020 and 31.3.2020

12261 Mumbai-Howrah Duranto Express on 25.3.2020 and 1.4.2020

22221 CSMT-Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express on 20, 23, 27 and 30.3.2020

22222 Nizamuddin-CSMT Rajdhani Express on 21, 24, 26 and 31.3.2020

82355 Patna – CSMT Mumbai Suvidha Train from 18.3.2020 to 31.3.2020

82356 CSMT Mumbai – Patna Suvidha Train from 20.3.2020 to 31.3.2020

02111 Solapur – Nagpur Superfast Weekly Special on 22.3.2020 and 29.3.2020

02112 Nagpur – Solapur Superfast Weekly Special on 23.3.2020 and 30.3.2020

02113 Solapur – Nagpur Superfast Weekly Special on 19.3.2020 and 26.3.2020

02114 Nagpur – Solapur Superfast Weekly Special on 20.3.2020 and 27.3.2020

Western Railway

Train No.12227 Mumbai Central – Indore Duronto Express cancelled on 21st, 26th& 28th March 2020.

Train No.12228 Indore - Mumbai Central Duronto Express cancelled on 22nd, 27th& 29th March 2020.

Train No.22923 Bandra (T) – Jamnagar Humsafar Express cancelled on 21st, 23rd, 25th, 28th& 30th March, 2020.

Train No.22924 Jamnagar - Bandra (T) Humsafar Express cancelled on22nd, 24th, 26th, 29th& 31st March, 2020.

Train No.12239 Mumbai Central - Jaipur Duronto Express cancelled on 22nd, 24th, 29th& 31st March, 2020.

Train No.12240 Jaipur - Mumbai Central Duronto Express cancelled on 24th, 26th, 31stMarch& 2nd April, 2020.

Train No.22209 Mumbai Central – New Delhi Duronto Express cancelled on 23rd, 27th& 30th March, 2020.

Train No.22210 New Delhi - Mumbai Central Duronto Express cancelled on 21st, 24th, 28th& 31stMarch, 2020.

Train No.19317 Indore – Puri Humsafar Express cancelled on 21st&28th March, 2020.

Train No.19318 Puri - Indore Humsafar Express cancelled on25th March & 1st April, 2020

