Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: COVID-19 fails to dampen spirit as Mumbaikars welcome Ganpati home

Updated: Aug 22, 2020, 12:19 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Mumbaikars took to Twitter to express their gratefulness for being able to celebrate their favorite festival, Ganesh Chaturthi, even amid a pandemic

The annual Ganeshostsav is not just a festival but an emotion for Mumbaikars. It starts with months of anticipation and preparations before welcoming Lord Ganesha to their homes. The 10-day festival is considered to be the most spirited time in Mumbai and Maharashtra.

Today, as the country marks the first day of Ganesh Chaturthi with pooja and aarti in their homes, Mumbaikars took to Twitter to express their gratefulness for being able to celebrate their favorite festival even amid a pandemic.

Devotees are doing their best to keep the spirit alive and make the best out of the current situation. Social media is flooded with photos and videos of festival delicacies, DIY idols, home decor, etc.

 
 
 
We made some Fruit & Nut Chocolate Modaks to usher in Ganesha! These modaks are no-cook (except for a little roasting), and absolutely easy to make. . Sounds interesting? Here's how I made them. 1. Roast 1/4 cup each of cashewnuts and almonds on medium flame till crisp. Take care to ensure that they do not burn. Transfer the roasted nuts to a plate and allow them to cool down fully. 2. In a large mixing bowl, add in 1/4 cup each of raisins and dry coconut powder. Now, add in 3 tablespoons of @indian__natives' wonderful Absolute Dark cocoa powder and about 2 tablespoons of powdered sugar. 3. When the roasted nuts are completely cooled, grind them a little coarse, in a small mixer jar. Add this to the mixing bowl too. 4. Mix all the ingredients in the bowl well. Adding condensed milk little by little, bind everything together to a dough that has a malleable consistency. We needed about 2 tablespoons of @amul_india condensed milk. 5. Shape modaks out of the dough. We made about 20 small modaks. . Do try these out - they're delightful. Don't forget to let me know if you make these! . #chocolatemodak #modak #GaneshChaturthirecipes #GaneshChaturthi #GaneshChaturthi2020 #chocolate #productsandservices #productreview #huffposttaste #f52grams #festivalsofindia #festivalfood #ifoundawesome #chocolate #eeeeats #ingredientsmatter #thefeedfeed #thekitchn #canbevegan #glutenfree #canbeplantbased #chocolatefruitandnutmodak #fruitandnutmodak

A post shared by The Girl Next Door (@the_girl_next_door_diaries) onAug 21, 2020 at 4:07am PDT

 
 
 
A post shared by Vrushali Chitale (@chitta_don) onAug 21, 2020 at 9:52pm PDT

Many famous personalities have extended their wishes for the festival through social media. Former colonel and Jaipur MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore shared a heart-warming video of his mother making an idol of Lord Ganesha with clay.

While the festive vibe in between a tense environment does bring some joy, it is not to be forgotten that social distancing and practicing good personal hygiene remains of utmost importance.

The latest visuals from Dadar flower market where people thronged shops in large numbers and totally ignored the health advisories are worrying. Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti chief Naresh Dahibawkar said people should have faith in the Lord, but also take preventive measures.

"It was expected that people would take precautions with regard to social distancing ahead of the festival. But this doesn't seem to be happening," he said.

Dahibawkar added that government norms must be followed completely and people should cooperate.

The Maharashtra government has also issued a health advisory and laid down certain restrictions to keep things in check.

