Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: COVID-19 fails to dampen spirit as Mumbaikars welcome Ganpati home

The annual Ganeshostsav is not just a festival but an emotion for Mumbaikars. It starts with months of anticipation and preparations before welcoming Lord Ganesha to their homes. The 10-day festival is considered to be the most spirited time in Mumbai and Maharashtra.

Today, as the country marks the first day of Ganesh Chaturthi with pooja and aarti in their homes, Mumbaikars took to Twitter to express their gratefulness for being able to celebrate their favorite festival even amid a pandemic.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! #Ganeshotsav2020. Sharing an old photograph from #Pune. Miss pandal hopping and watching the festivities around Mumbai and Pune. pic.twitter.com/m6TV3C0mNE — ChetanRana (@ChetnRana) August 22, 2020

It’s Ganesh Chaturthi and the roads are quiet and empty. Ever imagined Mumbai like this :( — Molly (@molly_has) August 22, 2020

I wish everyone health, well-being, and prosperity on this auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi!



Never could have imagined Bappa’s yearly rendezvous with Mumbai so muted due to the COVID pandemic like this time.



à¤ÂÂà¤£à¤ªà¤¤à¤¿ à¤¬à¤ªà¥ÂÂà¤ªà¤¾ à¤®à¥ÂÂà¤°à¤¯à¤¾, à¤®à¤ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¤² à¤®à¥ÂÂà¤°à¥ÂÂà¤¤à¤¿ à¤®à¥ÂÂà¤°à¤¯à¤¾... pic.twitter.com/ISlVwxE2O6 — Prasenjit Ghosh (@ghoshpras) August 22, 2020

Devotees are doing their best to keep the spirit alive and make the best out of the current situation. Social media is flooded with photos and videos of festival delicacies, DIY idols, home decor, etc.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vrushali Chitale (@chitta_don) onAug 21, 2020 at 9:52pm PDT

Many famous personalities have extended their wishes for the festival through social media. Former colonel and Jaipur MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore shared a heart-warming video of his mother making an idol of Lord Ganesha with clay.

Preparations on at home- My mother making an idol of Lord Ganesha for puja.

Wishing you all peace and joy- #HappyGaneshChaturthi #à¤ÂÂà¤£à¥ÂÂà¤¶_à¤ÂÂà¤¤à¥ÂÂà¤°à¥ÂÂà¤¥à¥ÂÂ pic.twitter.com/25y61QC2gM — Col Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 22, 2020

While the festive vibe in between a tense environment does bring some joy, it is not to be forgotten that social distancing and practicing good personal hygiene remains of utmost importance.

The latest visuals from Dadar flower market where people thronged shops in large numbers and totally ignored the health advisories are worrying. Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti chief Naresh Dahibawkar said people should have faith in the Lord, but also take preventive measures.

"It was expected that people would take precautions with regard to social distancing ahead of the festival. But this doesn't seem to be happening," he said.

Watch video: Social distancing rules flouted at Dadar flower market. People were seen ignoring social distancing norms while shopping on eve of #GaneshChaturthi



ðÂÂÂÂ½ - @raje_ashish pic.twitter.com/Q1ECK3B4vV — Mid Day (@mid_day) August 21, 2020

Dahibawkar added that government norms must be followed completely and people should cooperate.

The Maharashtra government has also issued a health advisory and laid down certain restrictions to keep things in check.

