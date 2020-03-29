Amid the lockdown, Mrunal Thakur is taking care of her skin!

As Bollywood has suspended shoots, Super 30 (2019) actor Mrunal Thakur is getting time to take care of her skin. "Let's look at the brighter side. You can now do things you usually choose to neglect due to lack of time. I am letting my skin heal and breathe again... It's showing. I am feeling more confident (sic)," posted the actor.

She could be seen doing all this all by herself and it seems she knows the art of make-up and understands it well.

Have a look at the post right here:

Mrunal Thakur delivered a rousing and relevant performance in 2018's Love Sonia and that was her claim to fame. And after Super 30, offers are being made in abundance. She will now be seen with Shahid Kapoor in Jersey, releasing on August 28, and with Farhan Akhtar in Toofan, coming out on September 18.

