Amid the lockdown, Mrunal Thakur is taking care of her skin!

Mrunal Thakur is getting time to take care of her skin amid the lockdown and her post should be read by everyone who wants to take care of his/her skin as well!
As Bollywood has suspended shoots, Super 30 (2019) actor Mrunal Thakur is getting time to take care of her skin. "Let's look at the brighter side. You can now do things you usually choose to neglect due to lack of time. I am letting my skin heal and breathe again... It's showing. I am feeling more confident (sic)," posted the actor.
She could be seen doing all this all by herself and it seems she knows the art of make-up and understands it well.
Well let’s look at the brighter side ! I miss work but One benefit of missing work is that it allows you to take care of the things you usually choose to neglect due to the lack of time. My skin care has been lacking quite a lot over the past months, make up, dust and pollution to name a few of the conditions. Finally taking care of it letting it heal and breathe again is definitely starting to show. I feel more like myself again and feeling more confident. Tell me, what are you dedicating your time to during times like these? . . . . . #quarantine #instadaily #actresslife #actor #skincare #takecareofyourself #confident #makeupaddict #heal #saturday #instalove #makeupfree
Mrunal Thakur delivered a rousing and relevant performance in 2018's Love Sonia and that was her claim to fame. And after Super 30, offers are being made in abundance. She will now be seen with Shahid Kapoor in Jersey, releasing on August 28, and with Farhan Akhtar in Toofan, coming out on September 18.
