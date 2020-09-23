Amidst all odds, Khaali Peeli trailer is trending across social media

Amidst all odds, Khaali Peeli trailer is trending across all social media

The first cut trailer of the Ishan Khatter and Ananya Pandey starrer Khaali Peeli is winning over the hearts of the Netizens. It is currently trending in the Top 20 in the YouTube channel and has been trending in Twitter as well. The overall feedback for this road thriller has been positive with the fast paced, action packed look has been stylishly shot.

Content purists have been raving about the leading pair and pointing out their “electrifying Chemistry” along with the racy plot that unfolds in the two-minute look of the film. Some wonderfully thought and stitched together memes are also on the roll giving it an entire positive feel about the entire movie. On the other hand, the hatred continues to pour with no rhyme or reason and seems to be targeted mainly towards Ananya. It seems to boil down to the burning topic of Nepotism, and how it is affecting the morale of the people involved with it.

The malicious rumours, incessant abuses, hate trolls and memes seems to have reached unproportionate levels having no justification or rationale for the same. A star daughter is attacked for being launched by a big production house and labelled as a non-actor and every piece of content associated with her is being pulled down meticulously without any consideration for the work that she has put in and also In doing so, the entire cast and crew associated with the movie is being hurt directly or indirectly despite the hard work and sincerity put in by them .Nobody seems to be bothered about the struggles and travails the “outsiders: would have undertaken to reach this stage

This singular attack against the individual stars has taken a toll on the others who have toiled and are giving their blood and sweat at the sets- the cameramen, the stunt artistes, the choreographers and the poor producers who have the bear the brunt of this outright hate.

