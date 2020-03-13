Amidst Coronavirus scare, 2 lakh fake sanitizers seized in Mumbai

This image has been used for representational purposes only. Pic/Amazon

After the FDA conducted raids on companies, it was revealed that fake sanitisers were being made with no real germ-killing properties. The teams found that several herbal products were flooded in the market, according to a report in The Times of India.

FDA seized a stock of fake sanitisers worth over Rs 2 lakh from a Kandivli distributor. After investigation, the drug regulatory body found that the sanitisers were manufactured by a Bhiwandi company which had surrendered its license two years back.

D R Gahane, FDA assistant commissioner (drugs) said, "We found that the company was making sanitisers illegally and selling it to distributors and chemists. They have violated the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and will be penalised accordingly, but since they have cooperated with police, an FIR may not be lodged."

He said that the sanitisers were sold under the names of Biotol Cosmetics and Wiz. He added, "They were completely fake and the companies were not making them."

The FDA teams also came across another firm in Vakola which was manufacturing fake products. Sold under the name of Safe Hands, the product claimed that it was anti-bacterial. The bottle also carried a helpline number which was not working.

