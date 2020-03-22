Amidst the worldwide pandemic, Bob Biswas' makers halt work mid-shoot

Chitrangada Singh has been shooting in Kolkata for Sujoy Ghosh and Shah Rukh Khan's production, Bob Biswas, for over a month. Directed by Ghosh's daughter Diya Annapurna, who makes her debut as a director with the spin-off of Kahaani (2012). The cast, also starring Abhishek Bachchan, returned to Mumbai last week. The makers halted work mid-shoot on March 17, amidst the worldwide pandemic.

Singh, who is in Delhi says, "We stopped work on 17th night as the union in Kolkata said all shootings should stop from March 18. It was the second schedule of the film, which was halted after the rulings came out. There's a little work left for everybody. The union also announced that all shoots and media work needed to be stopped immediately."'

The unit has been taking extra precautions to avoid the spread of the virus. "Everybody, including myself, was careful on the set. There were sanitizer bottles on the sets and everybody wore masks. Even the hotels [where we were put up] ensured a strict check. Everyone was on high alert," informs Singh, who plays a pivotal role in the thriller.

