Amir Khan and wife Faryal Makhdoom to have own reality TV show based on their marriage

The show will follow the couple as they try to get their relationship back on track after a public split in November last



Boxer Amir, wife Faryal

British media outlet ITV's bosses are keen to have a reality TV series on English boxer Amir Khan and his wife Faryal Makhdoom. The show will follow the couple as they try to get their relationship back on track after a public split in November last year.

"ITV bosses think he'd make more great telly if he did a fly-on-the-wall series with them. He's a character and they think viewers would be very interested in seeing how he is with Faryal and their daughter [Lamaisha] behind closed doors. It's very early days in terms, but there seems to be interest on both sides," a source told British tabloid, The Sun.

Amir and Faryal have had a rocky relationship since they got married in 2013. The boxer has faced numerous allegations of cheating and last August he suddenly announced on Twitter that he was divorcing Faryal claiming she was messaging fellow boxer Anthony Joshua. The claims turned out to be false.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go