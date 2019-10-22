Amir Tashakor is the name you must watch out for in the field of digital marketing

Digital marketing is a constantly growing field with no end to it and people who have the skills to master and teach digital marketing are the new forerunners in the world of marketing. One such personality that comes to light is Amir Tashakor.

Amir Tashakor is one of the most prominent digital marketing consultants in Iran and limelight's as a lifestyle influencer to his followers across social media.

He was born in Iran to a family from an artistic background on the Fourth of July 1983.

Me finished his graduation in the field of information technology and communication, later on he founded the 'Media Hash-tag' program where he collaborated with over a hundred celebrities and personalities in order to promote content production as a medium of digital marketing.

Amir now has over a million followers on Instagram and has a very engaging audience to whom he often treats with his seminars and videos on digital marketing and content production. Amir often goes for various seminars as the guest speaker and in 2018, his company was one of the highest ranking start ups in Iran.

Amir Tashakor now spreads his knowledge and skills to his followers all across the world with the intention of making the world a smarter place.

