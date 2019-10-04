Amit Dani is lone first-class player in MCA apex council

Former secretary Mayank Khandwala was beaten by Jagdish Achrekar in the tussle for the Treasurer’s post in today’s Mumbai Cricket Association elections.

Khandwala is a former inter-office and ‘A’ division left-arm spinner. Achrekar claimed 189 votes.

Shaikh Shahalam claimed the Jt Secretary’s slot with 196 votes.

Former Mumbai spinner Ravi Thakkar was unsuccessful in his attempt to be on the Apex Council but all-rounder Amit Dani clinched a seat which makes him the only first-class player in the all-important committee.

Other members of the council are:

Unmesh Khanvilkar, Ajinkya Naik, Gaurav Payyade, Vihang Sarnaik, Abhay Hadap, Kaushik Godbole, Nadim Memon and Khodadad Yazdegardi.

