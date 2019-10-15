Amit Deshmukh: Dad is being sorely missed

Amit Deshmukh, son of former chief minister, the late Vilasrao Deshmukh, said the current BJP-Sena government had failed to deliver on every front, which is why he is optimistic about his own and his younger brother, Dhiraj's prospects despite the crisis his party is facing.

Excerpts from a chat:

BJP-Sena claims the mood in Latur district is in their favour. Comment

There is major anti-incumbency in the state and in our district against the BJP, which people are expressing. Congress and its allies will perform much better compared to the 2014 elections. The tally of seats in Latur district will improve, I am confident.

Latur has for long been a Congress bastion, but the BJP has made important allies in the district and is getting senior leaders to campaign...

This happens in every election but I don't see them getting the desired response. The discontent among people will be evident in how people vote on October 21. The BJP will get what it deserves on October 24 when the results are announced.

What issues would you say the government has failed to deliver on?

They have failed to address crop prices, unemployment, recession, law and order, and taxation. There is still no ease of doing business, companies are collapsing, industries are shutting down, trade has come to a standstill. I do not think there is even a single sector which is prospering or doing well. The government must give an explanation.

The major issue in Latur is of drinking water, but the ruling government chose to play politics and failed to provide a solution. Also, the property tax in Latur has risen manifold.

The Opposition has been talking about discontent against the government, and yet so many from the Opposition have defected...

The ruling party raised some national issues and perhaps that attracted certain candidates from the Opposition. But the ruling parties are facing rebellions in around 80 seats and it will work against them.

How many seats do you feel the Congress will secure in Latur?

We are convincing citizens to not waste their votes. People are smart enough to understand politics and we are confident that they will vote sensibly. We are confident of winning all the seats.

Considering Congress's current situation, do you think things would have been different in Maharashtra if your father was here?

That goes without saying — the Congress party and the state miss him like never before. Yes, we are fighting this election keeping in mind that we have to take his legacy forward. People are supportive because we delivered on whatever promises we made.

