Amit Panghal bags gold at the Strandja Memorial Tournament

India's star boxer Amit wins second consecutive gold at Strandja Memorial, while Nikhat and Meena script history with yellow metal in 51kg and 54kg

Amit Panghal

Asian Games gold-medallist Amit Panghal (49kg) claimed a second successive gold at the Strandja Memorial Tournament, in which India's women boxers also scripted history with a couple of maiden top finishes in Sofia, Bulgaria.

The Armyman from Haryana pulled off a dominating 5-0 triumph over Kazakhstan's Temirtas Zhussupov, who was left with a bleeding forehead at the end of the final bout. Former junior world champion Nikhat Zareen and Meena Kumari Devi became the first set of Indian women boxers to notch up gold medals at the prestigious tournament, which is into its 70th edition.



Nikhat Zareen

In all, India signed off with three gold, a silver, and three bronze medals in this edition of the event, which marks the beginning of the European boxing calendar. Zareen, a multiple-time national medallist, claimed a 5-0 win in the 51kg category finals against Filipino Irish Magno, while Devi got the better of Aira Villegas 3-2, also from the Philippines, in the bantamweight (54kg) summit clash.

The previous best by an Indian woman boxer at the event was the silver won by the legendary MC Mary Kom last year. "I dedicate this medal to the martyrs of the Pulwama terror attack. It was a very sad day for us as a country," Zareen told over the phone from Sofia referring to last week's terrorist attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir.



Meena Kumari

However, Manju Rani (48kg) settled for a silver after going down to another Filipino in Josie Gabuco in a split 2-3 verdict. "My entire thought process in the bout was to never give up. My opponent had beaten Pinki Jangra in the first round and I just wanted to prove that I could get the better of her," Zareen said.

