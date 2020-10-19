MNS leader Amit Raj Thackeray admitted to hospital with fever, tests negative for COVID-19

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray’s son and party leader, Amit Raj Thackeray has been admitted to Lilavati hospital on Monday morning following complaints of fever.

He underwent COVID-19 and Malaria tests, both of which have come negative.

"He has been brought for routine tests and has tested negative for COVID. He had fever before coming to the hospital but ever since his admission, he has no fever. He has been kept in the general ward of the hospital," said D V Ravishankar, CEO of Lilavati Hospital. He added that other tests are being carried out.

As per the latest reports, he is suffering from viral fever and could be discharged after two days.

(With inputs from Arita Sarkar)

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news