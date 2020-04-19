Amit Sadh: Bollywood journey has been a learning curve

Actor Amit Sadh has completed a decade in Bollywood, and he says the journey has been a learning curve. He had made his debut on the silver screen with "Phoonk 2", which had released on April 16, 2010. Since then, he bas been entertaining the audience with his versatility. Some of his notable roles include Omkar in "Kai Po Che!" and Raghubir Pratap Singh in "Gold".

"Time flies. It feels like just yesterday when I was super excited right before 'Phoonk 2' hit the big screens and look, it has been 10 long years. This journey has been a learning curve for me and I am thankful to viewers and filmmakers for assimilating an outsider that I had been," said Amit.

The former "Bigg Boss" contestant has also forayed into the digital entertainment space. He has featured in web series such as "Breathe" and "Barot House". He is set to hit the digital screens yet again with "Avrodh".

The actor will be soon seen in the Vidya Balan-starrer "Shakuntala Devi", which is based on the life of the late mathematics genius Shakuntala Devi. In the film directed by Anu Menon, Vidya Balan plays the titular role.

