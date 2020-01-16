Amit Sadh confirms breaking up with his girlfriend Annabel Da Silva

Actor Amit Sadh has confirmed his break up with fitness model and girlfriend Annabel DaSilva. According to bollywoodlife.com: The two met at a gym when the actor working on an assignment while DaSilva was prepping for a bodybuilding competition.

Just after their New Year's vacation, rumours started doing the rounds that Amit himself has confirmed that the two are no longer together. According to bollywoodlife.com, the 36-year-old actor confirmed the break up to Mumbai Mirror: "It's absolutely true. I am absolutely single and ready to be taken."

Rumours about his break up had first hit the grapevine in August 2019. Amit will next be seen in Shakuntala Devi starring Vidya Balan. It is based on the life of the late maths genius Shakuntala Devi. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra as Shakuntala Devi's daughter. Helmed by Anu Menon, the story revolves around Shakuntala's ability to make incredibly swift calculations on her fingertips. Popularly known as 'mental calculator', her unique talent was first discovered at the age of 5 when she solved a math problem for 18-year-old students.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates