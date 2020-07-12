Amit Sadh: Feeling fine, will get a precautionary test done for COVID-19

After Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for Covid-19, actor Amit Sadh, who worked with the former in "Breathe: Into The Shadows", has decided to get his Covid-19 test done.

On Saturday, Abhishek and his father Amitabh Bachchan announced that they have been admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai as the two contracted the novel coronavirus. And since then, fans started wondering about Amit's health, considering he and Abhishek were spotted several times at a dubbing studio amid the pandemic.

Sharing his health update among his fans, Amit took to social media on Sunday and wrote: "Hi all. Thank you everyone for your concern and wishes. I am feeling perfectly fine. However, will get a precautionary Covid-19 test done today. Have a look at his post right here:

View this post on Instagram ðð»ðð» A post shared by AMIT SADH (@theamitsadh) onJul 11, 2020 at 11:30pm PDT

"My thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Bachchan, Abhishek and family. Hoping for their speedy recovery."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news