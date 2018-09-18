Amit Sadh: It's become easier to hire someone to date in this fast-paced life

television

As Baarish Aur Chowmein wins applause, Amit Sadh says the short reflects psyche of the youth

The past few months have seen him straddling the big screen and digital platform with ease — if his supporting act in Akshay Kumar's Gold was applauded, Amit Sadh also tasted success with his web debut, Breathe. The actor's latest offering, Baarish Aur Chowmein on Zee5, is also winning appreciation.

"It's a pure love story," says Sadh about the Tigmanshu Dhulia-directed short film that sees him reunite with Taapsee Pannu. In what can well be described as an unusual premise — Sadh's character Siraj hires his landlord's daughter Neelu to be his partner — the film poignantly depicts the loneliness that comes with city life. Sadh believes the script reflects the state of today's generation that is so busy running the rat race, it has little time to nurture relationships.

"Life has become fast-paced, and unfortunately, it's easier to hire someone to date. People lack integrity and hope that the next person they meet may be better. But I am pretty old school about romance," says the actor.

Apart from its moving script, the opportunity to collaborate with Dhulia made him greenlight the project. "Since Tigmanshu is an actor himself, working with him is a learning experience. For certain scenes, I would simply copy him."

On the anvil is another web series, India Strikes — 10 Days, based on the Uri attacks. "I always wanted to be in the Army, but didn't make the cut. This is my way of experiencing the Army life," says Sadh, who plays Major Tango in the show.

