Amit Sadh on meeting the Chief of the Army Staff: It was a blessing one can only dream of

Actor Amit Sadh met COAS Gen MM Naravane, PVSM, AVSM, SM, VSM, ADC at Delhi on July 31. Amit shared the news on his social media along with a picture. Further to his meeting, this is what Amit Sadh had to say - "I had the privilege of meeting the COAS (Chief of the Army Staff). It was a life-changing, life-defining moment to be sitting across the man, whose vision and knowledge saves us."

"We spoke about my career, my passion for the armed forces and the uniform. He congratulated me and gave me best wishes for my series 'Avrodh'. I also had the opportunity to discuss a few stories from the Army that inspired me. The moments spent with him and the knowledge gained will be cherished for life. This is the biggest honour of my life and I'm very grateful," he added.

Have a look at the post right here:

In the show Avrodh : The Siege Within, Sadh plays the role of Major Videep, the onscreen version of the hero who leads this mission. Avrodh is produced for Applause Entertainment by Irada Entertainment, is a gritty and realistic account of India's surgical strike in response to the Uri terror attack, based on a chapter from Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh's book, India's Most Fearless.

Avrodh depicts the story of how the Indian Armed Forces displayed inimitable courage and operational precision when they struck hard and fast at terror camps across POK on 29th September 2016. Directed by Raj Acharya and with Samar Khan as the Show Runner, the show has an ensemble cast of very talented actors including Amit Sadh, Neeraj Kabi, Vikram Gokhale, Darshan Kumar, Madhurima Tuli, Anant Mahadevan, Pavail Gulati, Mohit Chauhan, Arif Zakaria.

The show has been written by Harmanjit Singha, Sudeep Nigam, Abhishek Chaterjee and Aadhar Khurana.

