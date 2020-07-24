Amit Sadh reveals the making of Kabir Sawant 2.0 in Breathe: Into The Shadows

As the series witnessed the return of Amit Sadh as Senior Inspector Kabir Sawant, the actor today unveiled a behind the scenes video of the return of the character in this new chapter. Lauded for delivering an unmatchable performance in this chapter, the show and Kabir Sawant have connected with fans all over the world.

Taking to his social media, Amit Sadh shares, "Into the big beasty entry before you saw it on screen! #BreatheIntoTheShadows #XrayOnPrime #SeeMoreWithXray @primevideoin @breatheamazon @abundantiaent"

With the inspector now seen in a new avatar, the video sees Amit talk about how he had to prepare for a good six months to get that rustic and raw look of Kabir Sawant. Add to that, the video reveals how the talented director Mayank Sharma guided the actor to a power packed opening that surely left the viewers hooked with curiosity. Amit was so engrossed in the scene, one where he fights a goon inside a jail during the rains, that he simply forgot when the director said "Cut".

Expressing his excitement to don this unimaginable avatar, the video shares a glimpse into the making of the character - calm, poised, twisted and mysterious - adding an intriguing layer to this crime thriller.

Amazon Prime Video launched an all-new Amazon Original Series Breathe: Into The Shadows in a grand manner on 10th July 2020. On the back of a gripping script filled with twists and turns along with commendable performances by the lead cast members, it took just a few hours since the launch for the show to receive plaudits from all corners of the world. With an ending that's left everyone waiting in bated breath to see what lies ahead, the past few days has seen social media abuzz with fan theories.

Created and produced by Abundantia Entertainment, the all-new psychological crime thriller sees Bollywood superstar Abhishek Bachchan make his digital on-screen debut as he plays a doting father in search of his missing daughter. This show also features one of South India's leading actors, Nithya Menen, who makes her digital debut as well. Actor Saiyami Kher also joins the cast in a prominent role.

Prime members in India and over 200 countries and territories can now watch all episodes of Breathe: Into The Shadows, in multiple Indian languages such as Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

