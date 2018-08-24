Amit Sadh to play Major Tango in military drama series India Strikes - 10 Days

television

India Strikes - 10 Days is based on the first chapter from Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh's book India's Most Fearless

Amit Sadh

Applause Entertainment, the content studio from the Aditya Birla Group headed by Sameer Nair, is set to bring a gritty, realistic and dramatic recounting of the recent Uri terror attacks onto the web. Keeping to its promise of delivering premium quality shows with relevant topics, they announced India Strikes - 10 Days, a multi-season web series with a talented cast and show runner Samar Khan of Irada Entertainment.

The thrilling web series will be featuring none other than the talented actor Amit Sadh as the lead. Having made an impact with his performances in films like Gold, Sultan and Kai Po Che, and the web series Breathe for Amazon Prime, Sadh is a very popular and versatile actor. This series is based on the first chapter from Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh's book "India's Most Fearless".

The incident is fresh in the mind of every Indian - Pakistani militants had attacked the Indian Army brigade in Uri, Kashmir on 18th September 2016. Making a marked departure from diplomacy and protest, the Indian government gave a clear message to its neighboring state. Displaying a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism and unprovoked violence, Indian Armed Forces selectively retaliated by attacking terrorist camps across the Line of Control.

The series is being directed by Raj Acharya, who has previously directed The Battle Of Saragarhi on Discovery Jeet, and was also the assistant director on Talaash.

Harmanjit Singha, Sudeep Nigam, Abhishek Chaterjee, Aadhar Khurana are the team of writers who have scripted this ten-part thriller.

Commenting on the announcement, Sameer Nair - CEO Applause Entertainment said, "Amit and I go back a long way, as he made his TV debut on Star One. He is a focused and passionate performer who brings heft and experience to a part. Applause Entertainment is focused on creating a niche of qualitative and engaging fiction drama series on the web that connects with the Indian digital viewing appetite. India Strikes-10 Days highlights the role of our security forces in protecting our country and people."

Actor Amit Sadh added, "I am excited to get associated with Applause Entertainment on a thrilling series based on a real mission which is one of the most challenging roles I have done so far. My character offers scope to display a fresh side of me as an actor - Major Tango is someone that has many shades to him – bravery, a host of emotions, and everything in between."

Samar Khan added, "India Strikes-10 Days brings together an experienced and passionate team focused on creating a series that captures a powerful moment which will get audiences involved. I 'look forward to delivering this series and filming this powerful story."

India Strikes – 10 Days begins filming soon in Mumbai and Kashmir, and the show is expected to stream early next year.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates