Amit Sadh will be honored with Dada Saheb Phalke Film Awards 2018 for Best Actor in lead role

On the occasion of 149th Dadasaheb Phalke Jayanti, Dadasaheb Phalke Film Foundation will hold an award ceremony to honor the notable personalities who have done exceptionally well in the Television, Digital and Film industry



Amit Sadh

Amit Sadh who left a deep impact with his performance in his recent web series Breathe has left the audiences wanting for more. Amit's social media accounts have been flooded with positive reviews and the audience are all praises for his performance in the web series. The dashing actor who played the role of Cop in web series is in talks for the sequel of the same and it's something all his fans are eagerly looking forward to. Acknowledging him for his exceptional performance in 'Breathe', Amit will be honored with the Best Actor award at the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Film Foundation Awards 2018.

On the occasion of 149th Dadasaheb Phalke Jayanti, Dadasaheb Phalke Film Foundation will hold an award ceremony to honor the notable personalities who have done exceptionally well in the Television, Digital and Film industry. The event is going to be held on 29th April at Chitrakoot ground in Andheri. Amit Sadh will be presented an award of the Best Actor the lead role for web series Breathe.

Sharing his happiness on receiving this great honor, the talented actor Amit Sadh expressed "I am highly honoured and delighted to receive the esteemed Dada Sahib Phalke Foundation awards for Breathe. It is more special for me as Breathe is been my most beloved project. Honours like these gives me immense encouragement to continue believing in my craft and reinstating my belief in what we do and who we do it for. I am thrilled and excited to work harder and keep entertaining my audiences."

Actor Amit Sadh has given spectacular performances in past in Bollywood films like Sultan and Kai Po Che! The actor will be soon seen in a prominent role in the upcoming film Gold along with super star Akshay Kumar.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates