Updated: Jun 07, 2019, 14:43 IST | IANS

The first season of Breathe starred R. Madhavan, Hrishikesh Joshi, Sapna Pabbi, Atharva Vishwakarma and Neena Kulkarni. The makers have roped in Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher and Amit in the lead roles for the new season.

Amit Sadh wraps 'Breathe 2' shooting
Amit Sadh

Actor Amit Sadh has wrapped up shooting for the second season of the web series "Breathe 2".

Amit on Friday shared a black and white photograph of the show's clapboard and captioned it: "Another journey comes to an end, rather another season! Cannot wait to bring 'Breathe 2' to you."

The first season of the Amazon Prime Video series starred R. Madhavan, Hrishikesh Joshi, Sapna Pabbi, Atharva Vishwakarma and Neena Kulkarni. The makers have roped in Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher and Amit in the lead roles for the new season.

 
 
 
It's a wrap for season 2 of #Breathe. I can't wait for all the fans of #Breathe to watch this and some more new fans to join the club after watching this season. Sharing a few wonderful moments, memories and people from the shoot of the second season! A lot of "Thank Yous" to be made - from my coach @rakeshudiyar who helped attain the physicality required for the role, to my favourite director who has been super patient with me @mayankvsharma, to my amazing producers @abundantiaent and to all my co-actors, technicians. A special thank you to my personal team and everybody involved in the making of this series. Cannot wait to bring this season to you all on @primevideoin. Here's #KabirSawant signing off for now! See you soon on the screen!

A post shared by Amit Sadh (@theamitsadh) onJun 6, 2019 at 4:50am PDT

Saiyami also shared the same photograph and wrote: "It has been very exciting to be part of this enthralling narrative and working with an inspiring team. Waiting to exhale after sharing 'Breathe 2' with you all".

"Breathe" is a psychological thriller series that follows the lives of ordinary people faced with extraordinary circumstances.

