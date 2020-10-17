Amit Sarin and wife Vineesha Arora turn filmmakers with Between Mountains

Nisha Aur Uske Cousins and Pavitra Rishta actor Amit Sarin and wife Vineesha Arora have turned filmmakers with Between Mountains. The couple, who relocated to Los Angeles in 2018,

shot for the film in Utah and Colorado.

"It is about a common man's journey through a dark phase of his life and how he overcomes it. The tagline is 'every end is a new beginning'," says Sarin, who has also acted in the film, which will release digitally.

Writing about the film on Instagram, Vineesha said, "Between Mountains is a project borne of a desperate attempt to help shed more light, awareness and importance to the subject of mental health (which is as important as physical health, if not more). It's time we spoke out. It's time for change. It's time to talk. Let's have a conversation about mental health. I'm going to attempt to share some heartbreaking, some uplifting, some earth-shattering stories on this topic. Stay tuned!"

