Amit Shah: 52 Dalits, tribals 'ensalved' in Karnataka, govt busy with cabinet expansion

Citing a media report, BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday expressed shock over 52 people from Dalit and tribal communities being allegedly "enslaved" in Karnataka and said the Congress-JD(S) government in the state was "busy with cabinet expansion".

He called on his party workers to help those in distress. "Shocking that members from Dalit & Tribal communities were enslaved and made to suffer in the most inhuman conditions, but the Congress-JDS govt is busy with cabinet expansion! People are watching. I urge our karyakartas to help the people in distress," Shah said in a tweet.

According to the media report, 52 people from the two communities, including 16 women and four children, were enslaved and forced to work for 19 hours a day without wages. Protests by these people were met with beatings and women being sexually harassed, it said.

