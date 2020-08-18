Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS days after recovering from Coronavirus

Days after recovering from COVID-19, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been admitted to All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS). He was admitted to the hospital on Monday night as he has been complaining of fatigue and body aches for the last 3-4 days.

He is under observation and a team of doctors is monitoring his condition. “He is comfortable & is continuing his work from hospital,” said AIIMS doctors.

The 55-year-old minister had tested negative for coronavirus on Friday after being treated for two weeks at Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon. After being discharged, he was in home isolation.

