Amit Shah asks BJP's Uttar Pradesh ally chief to meet him

A day after Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar threatened to boycott voting for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Tuesday asked the Uttar Pradesh Minister to come to Delhi and meet him.

Rajbhar, whose party is an ally of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, yesterday, threatened to boycott voting for the Rajya Sabha elections if he is not allowed to speak Amit Shah. Talking to ANI, Rajbhar had said yesterday, "If I don't get to speak to BJP president Amit Shah, I will boycott the voting for Rajya Sabha elections."

The BJP has the numbers to send its eight candidates to the Rajya Sabha, the SBSP, which has four MLAs in the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly, holds key to the fate of its ninth nominee. The Rajya Sabha polls are scheduled for March 23. There will be 59 vacancies in the Rajya Sabha in April, including 17 from the BJP and 12 from the Congress party.

