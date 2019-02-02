Amit Shah asks Rahul Gandhi to clear stand on Ram temple

national

Dehradun: BJP President Amit Shah on Saturday asked Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to clear his stand on the Ram Temple issue saying his party was creating hurdles in its construction.

Addressing BJP workers at the party's conclave, Trishakti, here, Shah said: "We are committed to construct a grand Ram temple at the same place. But the Congress party is creating hurdles in its construction. Rahul Gandhi should be clear on his stand on the Ram temple."

Shah said that his party will repeat the magic of the 2014 general elections, banking on the "performance" of the Modi government.

"We will sweep Uttarakhand winning all the five seats and bag more than 74 seats in Uttar Pradesh," Shah said.

Shah said that the Opposition is encouraging politics of casteism, appeasement and dynasticism while the Modi government believes in the politics of "performance".

"They want to remove Modi and our government wants to remove poverty," he said.

Shah said the Modi government should be credited for saving Rs 1 lakh crore by transferring subsidies directly to bank accounts, weeding out bogus and ineligible beneficiaries.

"His (Rahul Gandhi's) father Rajiv Gandhi once said for every rupee sent to the common man, only 15 paise reached him. But we managed to save Rs 1 lakh crore by transferring the subsidy schemes directly to the bank accounts," Shah said.

Shah also lauded the Interim Budget and said most of the schemes have been launched to benefit the common people like farmers and labourers.

