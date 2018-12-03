Amit Shah attacks Congress over lack of leadership in Rajasthan

Dec 03, 2018, 19:28 IST | IANS

Amit Shah attacks Congress over lack of leadership in Rajasthan
Amit Shah

BJP President Amit Shah on Monday attacked the Congress on its lack of leadership in Rajasthan and asked why the party was not revealing the name of its "captain" in the state.

Attacking Congress President Rahul Gandhi who accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of creating two Indias, Shah told an election rally at Chittorgarh that the political leadership in the country was divided between "patriotic people" led by Modi while "Rahul baba" headed a party that lacked "leadership, policy and principles".

In fact, "every day I question Rahul Baba as to who is the captain of their team but he remains silent", Shah said.

He counted all the developments made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and mocked at the Congress for questioning the BJP's development model.

