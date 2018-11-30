Amit Shah attacks Robert Vadra, says he gets commission for approving loans

national

Shah continued his attack against Congress, saying, "Rahul baba NPA cases are mounting due to the corruption raised during your party's rule in the country."

Amit Shah

With high-voltage electioneering in poll-bound states, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah fired a fresh salvo at the Congress by brigning in businessman and Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra into the picture.

Addressing a public gathering at Karwasra at Nagaur district in Rajasthan on Friday, Shah stated that "a renowned company received a loan of thousands of crores and its commission reached Nehru family¿s son-in-law.'

Criticizing Vadra for his involvement in land scam cases, Shah said, "Today the front page of Indian Express says that a renowned company got a loan of thousands of crores and its commission reached Nehru family¿s son-in-law (Robert Vadra) with which he bought 150 hectares of land for less price and sold it at a higher rate. I want to ask Rahul Gandhi if he can answer now?"

Notably, the Enforcement Directorate on Friday summoned Robert Vadra in the Bikaner land deal case.

Promising to bring back the money taken away by loan defaulters like Vijay Mallaya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, Shah said, "They all took loans under the nose of your (Rahul Gandhi) government, you had a firm partnership with them. When Modi government came into power, they knew it's time to flee from the country as they were afraid of being put behind bars."

"Rahul baba it was your government which kept renewing their loans. And it was us who took stringent actions against them, seizing Rs 20,000 crore property of loan defaulters," the BJP president added.

Shah asked the Congress president to stop day-dreaming an affiremd confidence in his party¿s victory in Rajasthan. "As this is a land of Bhairon Singh Shekhawat and Sunder Singh Bhandari, BJP government is an immovable foot of Angad, (a mythological character) nobody can oust BJP from the state," Shah asserted.

Amit Shah further criticised Congress leader Sachin Pilot for asking what Prime Minister Modi did for Rajasthan in the last five years. Shah said, "During 13th Finance Commission around 1 lakh 9 thousand crores were given to Rajasthan but when our party came to the power in 2014, we provided Rs 2 Lakh 63 thousand for Rajasthan under 14th Finance Commission. Apart from these, Rs 36,000 crore were given through various schemes."

The BJP chief also stressed on 129 schemes implemented under the rule of Modi government and also heaped praises on the state¿s Chief Minister. "Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje provided free treatment to 24 lakh people under Bhamashah Yojana, 50 lakh people were given loan under Mudra Bank scheme, gas connections were given to 50 lakh people and 13 lakh people were provided with houses and 50 lakh women were given mobiles," the parlimentarian stated.

He also raked up the issue of surgical strikes, carried out by India carried against terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in 2016. "Earlier, anyone would enter from Pakistan to spread violence in India. When terrorists attacked the Uri Army camp, it was the Modi government, which carried out surgical strikes."

Amit Shah stated that BJP is more worried about infiltrators residing in our country. "We started the NRC drive to identify infiltrators and around 40 lakh illegal foreigners were deported back to their respective countries."

Later, Amit Shah also reached Sujangarh in Churu district of the Shekhawati region of Rajasthan to address another public rally. Boasting of the BJP's victory in various states, Shah stated, "After 2014 when Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, the Congress lost Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat."

"When elections come they use BR Ambedkar as a tool to woo voters. It was BJP who gave recognition to Ambedkar. Even his photograph was bought in the parliament by Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji," he added.

The 200-member Rajasthan Assembly is scheduled to go to polls on December 7 and counting of votes will take place on December 11.

