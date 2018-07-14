Amit Shah attends 'Mangal Arti' at Jagannath temple in Ahmedabad

Shah, who is in Gujarat for a one-day visit will also take part in various events in the vicinity of the city

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah attended 'Mangal Arti' at Jagannath temple here on Saturday early morning. Shah, who is in Gujarat for a one-day visit will also take part in various events in the vicinity of the city.

Later, he is scheduled to address a youth parliament in a university in Gandhinagar.

The nine-day annual festival of Jagannath Rath Yatra began today. The Yatra marks the return on Lord Krishna to his place Vrindavan along with his brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever