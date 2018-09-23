Amit Shah: Bangladeshi migrants like 'termites', will be sent out of country

national

The Bharatiya Janata Party chief was in Rajasthan earlier this month as well, as his party and the Congress gear up for the state polls by the year-end

Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah said Saturday Bangladeshi migrants are like 'termites' and each one of them will be sent out of the country. Referring to the draft National Register of Citizens recently published in Assam, he said, 'The BJP government brought NRC and prima facie identified nearly 40 lakh illegal immigrants.' The BJP government will pick out each and every 'infiltrator', he said at public meetings in Rajasthan.

'BJP sarkaar ek-ek ghuspaithiye ko chun-chun kar matdata suchi se hatane ka kaam karegi,' he said in Swai Madhopur district's Gangapur, calling illegal migrants 'termites' and warning that their names will be deleted from the voters' list. At another meeting in Kota, he said the Congress treated 'infiltrators' as a vote bank while the BJP is committed to identifying each one of them and sending them out of the country. Shah referred to Congress president Rahul Gandhi as 'Sheikh Chilli', the character who built castles in the air, saying the BJP was set to win in the Assembly polls. The Bharatiya Janata Party chief was in Rajasthan earlier this month as well, as his party and the Congress gear up for the state polls by the year-end.

The BJP government in Rajasthan is like the unshakeable 'Angad ka Paon', he said referring to a character in Ramayana whose foot even Ravana could not move. The Congress cannot do any good for the country as that party has neither a leader nor a policy, he said. Calling Rahul Gandhi 'Rahul Baba', Shah said while he is demanding an account of the work done by the BJP, the people want him to tell them what generations of his own family have done for the country.

'What Congress and its four and half generations could not do in the last 70 years, the Modi government has done more than that in just four and a half years, and so has Vasundhra Raje in Rajasthan', Shah claimed. He said Rajasthan was a 'Bimaru' state during the Congress rule but Chief Minister Vasundhra Raje had worked to bring in progress. PTI SDA PTI Jaipur, Set 22 (PTI): BJP president Amit Shah said Saturday Bangladeshi migrants are like 'termites' and each one of them will be struck off the electoral roll. Referring to the draft National Register of Citizens recently published in Assam, he said, 'The BJP government brought NRC and prima facie identified nearly 40 lakh illegal immigrants.'

The BJP government will pick out each and every 'infiltrator', he said. 'BJP sarkaar ek-ek ghuspaithiye ko chun-chun kar matdata suchi se hatane ka kaam karegi.' Shah was speaking at a public meeting in Sawai Madhopur district's Gangapur before heading for another event in Kota. The Bharatiya Janata Party chief was in Rajasthan earlier this month as well as his party and the Congress gear up for the Assembly elections by the year-end. The BJP government in Rajasthan is like the unshakeable 'Angad ka Paon', he said referring to a character in Ramayana whose foot even Ravana could not move.

The Congress cannot do any good for the country as that party has neither a leader nor a policy, he said. Calling Rahul Gandhi 'Rahul Baba', Shah said while he is demanding an account of the work done by the BJP, the people want him to tell them what the four generations of his own family have done. He said Rajasthan was a 'Bimaru' state during the Congress rule but Chief Minister Vasundhra Raje had worked to bring in progress. He said both the central and the state governments had initiated development projects.

