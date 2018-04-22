Amit Shah: BJP should win all polls from Panchayat to Parliament for 50 yrs

Shah urged the party cadre to not rest till it emerges victorious in states like Kerala, West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu

Amit Shah/ File Pic

Bharatiya Janta Party chief Amit Shah on Sunday urged the party workers to work hard to win all elections from panchayat to Lok Sabha for the next 50 years. BJP needs to serve the nation for a long time in order to make India a global leader.

Shah urged the party cadre to not rest till it emerges victorious in states like Kerala, West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

The BJP chief also elaborated on the measures taken by the government to empower women. In the Indian culture and society, women have a high stature equivalent to goddesses, he said.

His comments come at a time when there has been widespread outrage over Kathua and Unnao rape cases which have again brought the issue of safety of women to the centre stage. Addressing the concluding session of the party's 'Mahila Morcha' national executive meeting here, Shah said the top priority of the BJP government was to ensure security on borders and handling terrorism strictly by adopting a zero-tolerance policy.

"We have not entered politics for electoral success; we have joined it to make India great again and to ensure food, education and health facilities to the poor in the country," Shah said according to a party statement. He said the BJP wants to make India, developed, secure and a country that influences the world.

"And to make India a global leader the party needs to serve the country for a longer time. Therefore, party workers should unitedly work hard to win all the elections from panchayat to Lok Sabha for next fifty years," he said. He told party workers that they should not sit idle till the BJP does not win in Kerala, West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

Speaking on issues related to women, Shah cited various steps and measures taken by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government to empower them.

"We hail from a culture where women have been giving the place of a goddess. They were given priority and have very high stature," he said.

Without taking any names he said when our "enemy" had forgotten the incident in which our soldiers were beheaded by its army, India launched surgical strikes to avenge the incident.

Attacking Gandhi, Shah said the Congress president keeps asking what has been done in the four years of the Modi government. The country wants to know what Congress had done in its regime of 50 years for the masses, Shah said.

The BJP government is providing loans to unemployed youths to make them self- employed. The opposition parties took jibe on the issue by talking of `pakodas', he said. Any kind of job that involves hard work is considered dignified, he added. The previous governments were indulging in corruption, he alleged as he lauded the Modi government.

India will lead climate change conference in the coming years, Shah said. He also gave some important tips to women workers of BJP to ensure victory in the forthcoming parliamentary elections. Shah exhorted party workers to work 24x7 achieve the target.

Also Read: Amit Shah Congratulates Jharkhand CM On BJP's Municipal Poll Victory

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates