Amit Shah calls for dislodging Congress on the lines of 1977 polls

BJP President Amit Shah being garlanded at a Booth level worker's meeting, in New Delhi, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. Pic/PTI

BJP chief Amit Shah said on Sunday that the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in 2019 will not be ordinary elections and called for dislodging what he said anti-national forces engaged in politics of appeasement on the lines of what the country witnessed in 1977 polls post-Emergency.

Addressing a booth-level workers' meeting here, he trained his guns on Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying no one can surpass them in lying.

"The forthcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections are not ordinary elections. Some elections have temporary impact and some elections change the times. Although many elections have been held in this country but the 1977 Lok Sabha elections are worth mentioning in which the people had dislodged the Congress Government.

"Similarly, we have to throw out the anti-national forces engaged in the politics of appeasement and make Narendra Modi again the Prime Minister," Shah said. He accused the Congress of protecting those guilty in 1984 anti-Sikh riots and hit out at AAP, saying what happened in the Delhi Assembly over the adoption of a resolution on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots was like "rubbing salt" in the victims' wounds.

"There are only three main political parties in Delhi. Kejriwal and Rahul Gandhi have told so many lies that no other person can surpass them," he said. Shah said a former Congress leader has been awarded life imprisonment by the Delhi High Court for 1984 Sikh massacre. This could happen because of the Special Investigation Team formed to ensure justice to the Sikhs.

"But I want to ask: why did the Congress protect the guilty person and why it did not take action at the right time?" "On the other hand, you must have seen a drama in Delhi Assembly which is like rubbing salt in the wounds of Sikhs by Aam Aadmi Party. Today the AAP and Congress have been exposed," he said.

He also slammed Rahul Gandhi for accusing Modi government of corruption in the Rafale deal. "Despite the Supreme Court's judgement on the Rafale deal, he is still lying and levelling allegations," he said.

He hit out at Congress accusing it of favouring anti-national forces and making hue and cry over Assam National Register of Citizens (NRC). "They stood with anti-national forces when surgical strike took place against Pakistan. They did so when the NRC was implemented in Assam. Are not they concerned about the lives of the people who may be killed by the bomb blasts of the infiltrators?" he said.

Shah said that Kejriwal and his Government has completely failed in fulfilling the promises made to the people. "Every promise of Kejriwal has proved to be false. Be it for 500 schools, three hospitals in every Lok Sabha Constituency, deputing marshals for women in DTC buses, installing CCTV cameras or providing drinking water," he said.

