Amit Shah cancels August 16 Himachal visit

national

"Due to heavy rains across the state, Shah's visit to Shimla has been cancelled," state party chief Satpal Satti said in a statement

Amit Shah

BJP President Amit Shah has cancelled his day-long visit to the Himachal Pradesh capital on August 16 owing to bad weather, the party said on Monday.

"Due to heavy rains across the state, Shah's visit to Shimla has been cancelled," state party chief Satpal Satti said in a statement.

Shah was slated to chalk out the strategy for the 2019 general elections in the state. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP won all four seats in Himachal.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates