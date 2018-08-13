Search

Amit Shah cancels August 16 Himachal visit

Aug 13, 2018, 21:55 IST | IANS

"Due to heavy rains across the state, Shah's visit to Shimla has been cancelled," state party chief Satpal Satti said in a statement

Amit Shah cancels August 16 Himachal visit
Amit Shah

BJP President Amit Shah has cancelled his day-long visit to the Himachal Pradesh capital on August 16 owing to bad weather, the party said on Monday.

"Due to heavy rains across the state, Shah's visit to Shimla has been cancelled," state party chief Satpal Satti said in a statement.

Shah was slated to chalk out the strategy for the 2019 general elections in the state. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP won all four seats in Himachal.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in the headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Tags

amit shahnational news

Pak JIT visit: Amit Shah hails Pakistan's efforts

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK