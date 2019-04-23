Amit Shah casts vote in Gujarat, says every vote can take nation ahead

national

After casting his vote at the booth located in Naranpura area of Ahmedabad city, Amit Shah appealed to people to come out in large numbers to exercise their democratic right

Amit Shah. Pic/ANI

Ahmedabad: BJP President Amit Shah, who is contesting the Lok Sabha election from Gandhinagar seat in Gujarat, cast his vote on Tuesday at a polling booth in Ahmedabad. After casting his vote at the booth located in Naranpura area of Ahmedabad city, he appealed to people to come out in large numbers to exercise their democratic right.

Gujarat: BJP President Amit Shah and his wife Sonal Shah cast their votes at polling booth in Naranpura Sub-Zonal office in Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/0lNdyv0XDp — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

"Your every vote can take the country forward, it can secure the country and it can lead the nation on the path of development," said Shah, who is contesting the Lok Sabha election for the first time. After casting his vote, the senior BJP leader offered prayers at the Kameshwar Mahadev Temple located near the polling booth. Polling in all 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat is being held in a single phase on Tuesday.

All 26 constituencies in Gujarat, all 20 seats in Kerala, 14 each in Maharashtra and Karnataka, 10 in Uttar Pradesh, seven in Chhattisgarh, six in Odisha, five each in Bihar and West Bengal, four in Assam, two in Goa, one each in Jammu and Kashmir, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu and Tripura are witnessing polling in the third phase.

