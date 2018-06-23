Amit Shah:Congress should apologize, act against Ghulam Nabi Azad, Saifuddin Soz

Addressing a public rally, he said that after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) withdrew support to the PDP-led coalition government, leading to its collapse, the Congress "started showing its true colours" in anticipation of elections.

Amit Shah

Jammu: BJP President Amit Shah on Saturday asked the Congress to apologise for the statements of its senior leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Saifuddin Soz on Kashmir and dared it to take action against the two leaders.

Addressing a public rally, he said that after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) withdrew support to the PDP-led coalition government, leading to its collapse, the Congress "started showing its true colours" in anticipation of elections.

The BJP President, who was on his first visit to the state after his party suddenly decided to withdraw support to the Mehbooba Mufti government, said that staying in power was not a priority for the BJP but "welfare and development of Jammu and Kashmir was its only objective".

"Everyone feels that some day soon, elections will happen. While BJP raises slogans of 'Bharat mata ki jai', the Congress also started showing its true colours in anticipation of elections.

"Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad made a statement which I cannot even repeat here. And immediately after it, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) supported that statement," Shah said.

Azad had said that "the Indian Army was killing more civilians than terrorists" in Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah asked the Congress to explain the reason behind shared views between LeT and one of its senior leaders.

Also slamming a statement by Congress leader Soz that former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf was right in saying Kashmiris will prefer to be independent, he said that the BJP will never let it happen, and Jammu and Kashmir was an integral part of India and it can't be changed.

He asked the Congress to take action against the two leaders and also apologize to the nation for their statements.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates