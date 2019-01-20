Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS; thanks people for their good wishes

national

Amit Shah was admitted to AIIMS after complaints of chest congestion and breathing issue on Wednesday

BJP president Amit Shah, who was undergoing treatment for swine flue at All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi, was discharged Sunday.

Shah tweeted later saying he was completely healthy and thanked people for their good wishes. "By the grace of god, I am completely healthy now and today reached home after being discharged from hospital. I am grateful for your good wishes for regaining health," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

"Shah was discharged at 10.20 AM from AIIMS after recovering from swine flue," an AIIMS official said. BJP leader and in-charge of the party's IT cell Amit Malviya said Shah was fine and back home after treatment at AIIMS.

