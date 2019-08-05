Amit Shah discusses Jammu and Kashmir security amid tensions

national

The meeting was attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Intelligence Bureau Chief Arvind Kumar along with other senior officials

Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday presided over a high-level security meeting in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) where a major security build up has sparked fears and tensions.

The meeting was attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Intelligence Bureau Chief Arvind Kumar;, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) Chief Samant Kumar Goel and senior home ministry officials.

Additional Secretary (Jammu and Kashmir division), Gyanesh Kumar separately briefed the minister about the situation in Kashmir Valley. Sources said the minister discussed internal security as well as the situation in J&K, where the Amarnath Yatra has been curtailed after the government warned of terror threats. All Amarnath pilgrims as well as tourists have been told to leave "as soon as possible".



Shah spoke about the preparation to deal with terror attacks and deployment of security establishment in the Kashmir Valley amid inputs that Pakistan-backed terrorists were planning to target the Amarnath Yatra – an annual month-long Hindu pilgrimage which started on June 28 and was to end on August 15, the sources said.

'Minorities in J&K should be assured'

In view of the prevailing tension in Kashmir, it is important to assure the minority communities living in the Valley, said Secretary General of Kalhana Society Satish Mahaldar. "The minorities fear that certain vested interests and evil designed efforts may be targeted against them. Hence, the request is to government but more to common people, as well as religious and political leaders to send messages of assurance to the minorities," a statement released by Mahaldar said.

Will fight for J&K's constitutional status: NC

The National Conference (NC) on Sunday voiced concern over the "uncertain and uptight" situation in Jammu and Kashmir and said the party would fight against any infringement of the special constitutional status of the state. The NC had a four-hour-long meeting of its party's political affairs committee over the current situation in the Valley. The meeting was chaired by party vice-president Omar Abdullah.

'The Centre's move to play with Articles 370 and 35A in J&K is dangerous. It is not good for the country. The government is doing everything to threaten the unity of the nation, without listening to the grievances of the people of J&K' Sharad Yadav, LJD chief

Aug 15

Day the Amarnath Yatra was to end

