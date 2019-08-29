Search

Amit Shah flags off first fleet of eco-friendly electric buses in Ahmedabad

Updated: Aug 29, 2019, 14:13 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Gujarat will get 550 electric buses with Ahmedabad alone getting 300 buses

Amit Shah flags off first fleet of eco-friendly electric buses in Ahmedabad
Amit Shah flags off the first fleet of eco-friendly electric buses in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Pic/Twitter Amit Shah

On Thursday, Home Minister Amit Shah flagged off the first fleet of eco-friendly electric buses in the city of Ahmedabad, Gujarat. According to news agency ANI, these electric buses will be operational on major junctions and will offer a smoother and eco-friendly ride in public transport buses across the state of Gujarat.

The Union Minister also inaugurated the country's first automated battery charging and swapping station for the e-buses as well. Shah also attended an event organised by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation at the Science City to mark the culmination of the civic body's tree plantation drive.

Also Read: BSF pilot impersonates senior to fly Home Minister Amit Shah's aircraft

As many as 10 lakh trees were planted at the tree plantation drive across Ahmedabad today.

Under the Faster Adaption and Manufacture of (Hybrid) and Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme, Gujarat will get 550 electric buses with Ahmedabad alone getting 300 buses. According to sources, each bus can carry up to 50 passengers and are silent and will not emit any kind of smoke. The buses are also said to have automatic door sensors and won't start if the doors are open.

Also Read: Central team to visit calamity-hit states without waiting for memorandum

With input from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

amit shahahmedabadgujaratnarendra modinational news

Amit Shah, Mohan Bhagwat hoist national flag on Republic Day

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK