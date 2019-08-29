Amit Shah flags off first fleet of eco-friendly electric buses in Ahmedabad

national

Gujarat will get 550 electric buses with Ahmedabad alone getting 300 buses

Amit Shah flags off the first fleet of eco-friendly electric buses in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Pic/Twitter Amit Shah

On Thursday, Home Minister Amit Shah flagged off the first fleet of eco-friendly electric buses in the city of Ahmedabad, Gujarat. According to news agency ANI, these electric buses will be operational on major junctions and will offer a smoother and eco-friendly ride in public transport buses across the state of Gujarat.

Flagged off the eco-friendly city transport electric buses of Amdavad Municipal Corporation. pic.twitter.com/ejkK6HyfAp — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 29, 2019

The Union Minister also inaugurated the country's first automated battery charging and swapping station for the e-buses as well. Shah also attended an event organised by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation at the Science City to mark the culmination of the civic body's tree plantation drive.

As many as 10 lakh trees were planted at the tree plantation drive across Ahmedabad today.

Gujarat: Union Home Minister Amit Shah flags off battery operated Eco-friendly buses in Ahmedabad; also takes part in a tree plantation drive. pic.twitter.com/5IdsRAZab5 — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2019

Under the Faster Adaption and Manufacture of (Hybrid) and Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme, Gujarat will get 550 electric buses with Ahmedabad alone getting 300 buses. According to sources, each bus can carry up to 50 passengers and are silent and will not emit any kind of smoke. The buses are also said to have automatic door sensors and won't start if the doors are open.

With input from ANI

